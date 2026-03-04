Shehbaz greets Hindus on Holi, urges interfaith harmony

Islamabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi and urged more national efforts to promote interfaith harmony.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the festival, the prime minister said Holi reflected social harmony and diversity through its vibrant colours.

“Let us renew our national resolve today to continue our joint efforts for a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous future, upholding the values of tolerance, empathy and unity,” he said.

Sharif described the Hindu community as a valuable part of Pakistan's society, contributing to economic development.

Hindus constitute about 1.7 per cent of Pakistan's population, with most of them residing in Sindh province.

“The Constitution guarantees religious freedom and human rights for all citizens without discrimination based on colour, race, religion or belief. The government is the guardian of the constitutional rights of all minorities,” he said.

Sharif also cited government initiatives, including the Policy for Interfaith Harmony (2025) and the Strategy for Religious Tolerance (2025), as major steps towards promoting tolerance.

Meanwhile, Holi celebrations were observed in a subdued manner following an appeal by President Asif Ali Zardari, who urged the Hindu community to mark the festival with restraint in view of the prevailing security situation and regional tensions.

The Pakistan Hindu Council endorsed his appeal, advising community members to exercise caution, avoid large-scale public events, and cooperate with local authorities. PTI SH SCY SCY