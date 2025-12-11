Sheikh Hasina's party demands neutral caretaker government for B'desh general elections

Dhaka/New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Bangladesh's deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Thursday rejected the polls schedule announced by what it called the "illegal government's illegal election commission" and demanded a neutral caretaker government to hold "free and participatory" elections.

Hasina, 78, has been convicted and sentenced to death for "crimes against humanity" committed during the July-August mass uprising last year. She has been living in India.

The interim government has banned all activities of the Awami League under an anti-terrorism law.

Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday announced to hold the general elections on February 12.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, the Awami League rejected the election schedule announced by what it called the "illegal government's illegal election commission." "It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased, and that under their control it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected," the AL said.

"The Awami League is an election-oriented party. The Awami League has the strength, courage, and capacity to stand before the people," it said.

"Attempting to hold an election while excluding the Bangladesh Awami League - the party that led the Liberation War - along with other political parties and the majority of the population, is a scheme to push the country and the nation into a deep crisis," the party said.

It demanded lifting of all restrictions imposed on the party, withdrawal of all "fabricated cases" against Hasina and other national leaders, an unconditional release of all political prisoners and a neutral caretaker government to hold a free and participatory election to prevent the current crisis from escalating.

The last general elections in Bangladesh were held in January 2024. Hasina won the polls marred by controversy and boycott by major parties.

The last general elections in Bangladesh were held in January 2024. Hasina won the polls marred by controversy and boycott by major parties.

Six months after Hasina's victory in the 2024 election, protests erupted against her government. The violent street protests forced Hasina to leave for India on August 5, 2024. Three days later, Yunus took over as chief adviser of the interim government.