Sheikh Hasina’s UK MP niece refers herself to anti-corruption watchdog

London, Jan 6 (PTI) The niece of Bangladesh’s deposed former leader Sheikh Hasina, Labour Party MP and Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq, on Monday referred herself to the UK Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests over allegations of a lack of transparency surrounding her use of properties in London.

Advertisment

Siddiq, in charge of tackling corruption in the financial markets as Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, has been at the centre of UK media reports around her use of a north London flat given to her by her sister, Azmina, also a niece of Hasina. A second property in central London has also been flagged as reportedly being given to Siddiq by a businessman linked to Hasina’s Awami League political party.

"Tulip Siddiq has acted entirely properly by referring herself to the independent adviser, as she has now done," Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters on being asked about the allegations.

"I have got confidence in her, and that's the process that will now be happening," he said.

Advertisment

Sir Laurie Magnus, Starmer’s independent adviser on enforcing the ministerial code of conduct, will now look into the claims. In her letter to the watchdog, Siddiq denies any wrongdoing and commits to providing all relevant information.

“In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh,” said Siddiq in her letter.

“I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters. I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this,” she said.

Advertisment

According to reports, the minister was due to travel to China as part of a UK Treasury department delegation but has now decided to cancel those plans. Hasina is facing allegations from the current administration in Dhaka of corruption and embezzlement, with many of her family members settled around the world also under the scanner. Siddiq is the daughter of Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana and has been a Labour member of the UK Parliament from Hampstead and Highgate in north London since 2015. PTI AK SCY SCY