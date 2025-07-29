Shooter storms NFL HQ in New York, kills five before shooting self

New Delhi: At least five people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed in a shooting at 345 Park Avenue, the high-rise office building housing the headquarters of the National Football League (NFL) in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening. Multiple others were reported injured.

The suspect, identified as Shane Tamura of Nevada, entered the building armed and opened fire around 6:30 pm local time, creating chaos across several floors. According to law enforcement sources, Tamura later died by suicide after barricading himself on an upper floor. Police recovered identification from his body, including a concealed carry permit issued in Las Vegas.

While the motive remains under investigation, initial reports indicate Tamura specifically targeted the NFL office. Investigators are probing possible grievances or connections with the league, but no official link has been confirmed so far.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire erupted. Jessica Chen, attending a presentation on the second floor, said she and dozens of others heard multiple shots from the lobby and rushed to barricade themselves inside a conference room. “We were honestly really, really scared,” Chen told local media, adding that she texted her parents to tell them she loved them.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed multiple injuries and urged people still inside the building to stay put while police carried out a floor-by-floor search. Emergency alerts were issued, causing significant disruption in Midtown, with road closures and suspended public transport in the vicinity.

Local TV footage showed office workers evacuating the building with their hands raised, as security protocols were activated for tenants including major financial firms and the consulate general of Ireland.

The attack comes even as New York City is on track for its lowest murder rate and fewest shooting victims in decades. Authorities, including federal agencies, have launched a comprehensive probe into the shooter’s background, any possible ties to the NFL, and his motives behind the attack.

The NFL has not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report. The area around 345 Park Avenue remained under heavy police guard late into the night as investigations continued.