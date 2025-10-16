Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant for third time in Canada's Surrey

Surrey (Canada), Oct 16 (PTI) Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant on Thursday for the third time since its opening in July in Canada's Surrey.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) is investigating after reports of shots being fired at the business on 85 Avenue and 120 Street on Thursday, around 3:45 a.m., CityNews Vancouver reported.

The staff were inside the cafe, but no one was injured, it added.

The restaurant reopened early this month after it was targeted on July 10 and August 7.

On August 7, shots were fired at the restaurant early in the morning, but no one was injured. The firing caused damage to the windows and the building.

The restaurant opened in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4. Within a week of its inauguration, it was the target of an attack.

There were no injuries to anyone at the restaurant after shots were fired for the first time on July 10. PTI ZH ZH ZH