Sierra Leone voices support to India's stance on fighting terrorism, calls for African unity against menace

Freetown, May 31 (PTI) Sierra Leone has expressed strong support to India's stance on combatting terrorism, with Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi highlighting the urgent need for African nations to unite against the menace and warning that inaction could bring the threat to their shores.

Sierra Leone's support came as an Indian all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde visited Sierra Leone from May 28-30 as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The visit aimed to garner international support, and raise awareness about the grave threat of terrorism.

The delegation highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and emphasised the importance of global unity in combating terrorism, the High Commission of India in Freetown said in a statement.

The delegation held extensive meetings with key Sierra Leonean dignitaries including the Speaker of the Parliament, Members of Parliament and the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Defence, the National Security Coordinator, acting Foreign Minister and the Vice President of Sierra Leone.

In a strong show of solidarity, the Parliament of Sierra Leone condemned the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and observed a moment of silence to honour the victims of the attack, the statement said.

Vice President of Sierra Leone Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh condemned the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, condoled the loss of lives and affirmed Sierra Leone's solidarity with India, it said.

Deputy Defence Minister Col (Retd) Massaquoi and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Daniel Brima Koroma, condemned terrorism and voiced strong support for India's stance.

Minister Massaquoi stated the urgent need for African nations to unite against terrorism, warning that inaction could bring the threat to their own shores, the statement said.

The delegation interacted with foreign diplomats in Sierra Leone to galvanise international action against terrorism, and decisively counter the tactics of those who perpetrate, support and sponsor cross-border terror activities against India.

The delegation also interacted with local media and the Indian diaspora, reaffirming the enduring friendship between India and Sierra Leone.

During a live interview with AYVnews TV Chanel, Sasmit Patra, a member of the delegation underscored the need for Pakistan to abandon state-sponsored terrorism, resonating with local audiences, the statement said.

The visit concluded with calls for coordinated action at the UN Security Council, Financial Action Task Force and other global forums to counter terrorism and preserve international peace.

The delegation was one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NSA NSA