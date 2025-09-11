Sign of importance of India-US ties: Indian Amb Kwatra on Gor's nomination as US envoy to Delhi

New York/Washington, Sep 11 (PTI) US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor is one of President Donald Trump’s "most trusted aides" and his nomination to serve in Delhi is viewed as a sign of "importance and priority" of bilateral ties, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

“I welcome that President Trump is sending one of his most trusted aides, @SergioGor to serve as the next US Ambassador to India,” Kwatra said in a post on X Wednesday.

Kwatra said this move is “viewed as a sign of importance and priority of India-US ties, and a commitment to strengthen the bridges and deepen the bonds of friendship between our two countries.” Gor will appear Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington DC for his confirmation hearing to become the ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India.’ Last month, Trump said on Truth Social that he is promoting Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Describing Gor as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years”, Trump had said that “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.” Independent organisation US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s (USISPF), in a letter endorsing Gor, said that he brings “unique strengths” at a critical time in India-US relations when “recent challenges” have introduced strained tensions in the relationship, “underlining the urgency of strong diplomatic leadership to get ties back on track.” Gor has “proven experience at the highest levels of government and the full confidence of the President – qualities that will enable him to be an effective bridge between Washington and New Delhi. His dual role as Ambassador and Special Envoy for the broader South/Central Asia region signals the Administration’s determination to advance a comprehensive strategy in Asia,” USISPF said. It underlined that confirming Gor as US Ambassador to India is in “our national interest and will greatly benefit both nations. This appointment comes at a crucial moment to strengthen trust and cooperation between our countries.” Ties between the two countries reeled under possibly the worst phase in over two decades amid tensions over tariffs and Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi, in the letter addressed to US Senator and Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee James Risch and Ranking Member of the committee US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, said that today the “vital” India-US partnership stands at a pivotal juncture.

Aghi added that Gor's appointment is “critical to reinvigorating US engagement with India and to advancing our nations’ shared interests.” Noting that the US has gone “too long” without a Senate-confirmed Ambassador in New Delhi, Aghi said the ambassadorial post has been vacant since January and filling this vacancy with an envoy of Gor’s calibre will help deepen cooperation and reaffirm America’s commitment to this partnership.

USISPF expressed confidence that Gor will work to bolster US-India ties across economic, security and people-to-people domains.

“The United States and India have developed a strong partnership through deepening defence cooperation, growing technology collaboration, and shared efforts in global health,” USISPF said, adding that strong leadership in New Delhi will ensure this progress continues and robust engagement grows.

When confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest American ambassador to India. PTI YAS GRS GRS