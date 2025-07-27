Significant rise in number of tourists visiting Nepal hunting reserve: officials

Kathmandu, Jul 27 (PTI) A significant rise has been recorded in the number of tourists visiting Dhorpatan hunting reserve in Nepal in fiscal year 2024-25, officials said.

The number of tourists visiting the hunting reserve increased by over 8,000 within a year, according to the Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve Office in Baglung.

In total, 23,692 tourists visited Dhorpatan in the fiscal year 2024-25, in comparison to 15,573 in the previous fiscal year, officials said.

Among the visitors, only 12 were from the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) member countries, and 213 were from other countries, while the rest were domestic tourists.

The hunting reserve situated in Baglung district, 350 km West of Kathmandu, is famous for hunting bluesheep, which are abundant in the area.

While foreign tourists visit mainly for hunting, the domestic tourists have been visiting to explore the hunting reserve area, Dhorpatan Valley, Dhorbarah Temple, Bukipatan, Jaljala, and other beautiful sites. PTI SBP RD RD RD