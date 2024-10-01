Sikh leader seeks 'free investment zone' for Punjab; military academy in Anandpur Sahib

Washington, Oct 1 (PTI) A Sikh American leader has sought to make Punjab a free investment zone and demanded a military academy in Anandpur Sahib to propel the Indian state on the path of development.

"Punjab is a very important part of India. If Punjab prospers, India will prosper, and vice versa. Unfortunately, Punjab went through a difficult period in the 80s and 90s due to militancy and extremism. It suffered a lot, including the loss of a generation of Sikhs. Even today, Punjab is bearing the consequences of the events in 1984. Its progress was halted, with little investment happening in the region," said Jasdip Singh Jasse, chairman of Sikhs of America.

“We would like to request Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to make Punjab an enterprise zone, make it a free investment zone, give incentives to businesses, and set up a military academy in Anandpur Saheb,” Jasse told PTI.

In the absence of opportunities, youths of Punjab are spending large amounts of money to illegally travel to the US and Canada. “Youths of Punjab be given business opportunities in Punjab itself,” he said.

Jasse, who recently met the prime minister in New York along with a Sikh delegation, thanked him for his work towards the welfare and progress of the Sikh community.

A Sikh delegation from the US is planning to travel to India soon to meet the prime minister and present its recommendations for the development of Punjab, he said.

Given appropriate opportunities, Punjab can fast-track its development, Jasse said. PTI LKJ PY PY PY