Sikh man, waving machete on LA street, fatally shot by police

New York, Aug 29 (PTI) A 35-year old Sikh man, seen waving a machete on a street in Los Angeles and charging at police officers, has died after he was shot by police following a dramatic car chase.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Arcadia, sustained gunshot wounds after he was shot by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers following a car chase on the morning of July 13.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the gunshot wounds but succumbed to his injuries on July 17.

The LAPD has released a detailed video of the incident that shows Singh waving the 27-inch long machete on the road towards passing vehicles and pedestrians. At one point, Singh appears to gesture to cut his tongue with the machete.

The LAPD said its officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop the weapon but he failed to comply. Singh then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a water bottle, and threw it at the officers.

The video shows LAPD officers chasing Singh in his car across streets in the area. Singh drove off in his car while waving the machete outside the driver’s side window. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit during which Singh drove erratically, driving his car in circles, and colliding with an officer’s vehicle.

A short time later, Singh stopped his car in a street, exited his vehicle while still armed with the machete, and charged at the officers. The LAPD officers ordered him to stop and fired at Singh as he was charging towards their vehicle.

Singh was struck by gunfire and fell to the pavement. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported Singh, lying in a pool of blood, to a local hospital for medical treatment. The machete, two feet in length, was recovered at the scene and booked as evidence.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Central Area Police Officer IIs Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez. LAPD said it is conducting an investigation and authorities will determine whether the officers' tactics, drawing and exhibiting a weapon and use of deadly force in this instance met the standards expected of all LAPD officers.