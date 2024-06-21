Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

Lahore, Jun 21 (PTI) As many as 455 Sikhs arrived here from India on Friday to take part in festivities in connection with Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary.

Punjab’s first Sikh minister and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Ramesh Singh Arora and officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) received them at Wagah Border Lahore.

“Some 455 Indian Sikh yatress (pilgrims) arrived here via Wagah Border on Friday to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary,” ETPB official Ghulam Muhayuddin told PTI.

He said the Sikh pilgrims have been provided with foolproof security and accommodation during their 10-day stay in the Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said the ETPB has made “excellent arrangements” to host the pilgrims from India. He also informed the visiting guests that restoration work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi has been started.

Upon their arrival, the pilgrims left for Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdaal, Rawalpindi, where they will perform their religious rituals.

During their 10-day stay here, the pilgrims will travel to Nankana Sahib on June 23. During their stay at Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, they will also visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad on June 24.

On June 25, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in Narowal and stay there for a day. They will visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad on June 27 before returning to Lahore.

The main ceremony commemorating Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary will be held on June 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. PTI MZ GSP GSP