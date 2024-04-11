Sikhism teaches that human beings interconnected as one family: Congressman

Washington, Apr 11 (PTI) Sikhism teaches that all human beings are interconnected as one family, an influential Congressman from New York said in the United States House of Representatives ahead of Vaisakhi.

Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa community in 1699, and its sole purpose has been upholding the dignity and human rights of everyone, regardless of their nationality, race, religion or social status, Tom Suozzi said on Tuesday.

"Sikhism teaches that all human beings are interconnected as one human family, with one Creator who lives through everyone," he said.

The festival of Vaisakhi will be celebrated on April 13 to commemorating the 325th Khalsa Panth foundation day.

"Mr speaker, I rise today to commemorate the 325th anniversary of Vaisakhi on April 13, 2024, and the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh ji, who espoused the values that we as Americans cherish, including liberty, equality, and religious freedom," Congressman Suozzi said on the floor of the House.

Sikhism also teaches that every person has innate dignity and deserves to be treated with respect and kindness, he said.

"Guru Gobind Singh ji taught that the highest form of worship is to love and care for humanity. For this reason, the Khalsa community cares for God's creation without any distinction," Congressman Suozzi said.

He added that Guru Gobind Singh preached his belief in pluralism and freedom of conscience.

"His father, Guru Teg Bahadur ji, adhered to the same principles and was even executed because he protested the government's forced removal of the Janeu, the sacred thread. Even though as a Sikh, Guru Teg Bahadur ji himself did not believe in wearing the Janeu, he protested for the right of Hindus to wear it," Suozzi said.

He was executed because he refused to give up this principle when given an ultimatum by the intolerant monarchy of his time, the Congressman said.

Guru Gobind Singh, he said, followed in the footsteps of his father and promoted interfaith dialogue. Not only would Guru Gobind Singh build gurdwaras, but he also built mosques and temples, Suozzi said.

The Congressman said Guru Gobind Singh was also a major proponent of education and women's rights.

He was an intellectual who authoured many influential works and poetry which are still read today. Much of his poetry is included in the Sikh prayers, Suozzi noted.

Guru Gobind Singh also encouraged people of all identities and backgrounds to study, which was very rare at the time, he said.

Women were given equal rights to become soldiers in the Khalsa army which was an army comprising completely of volunteers, Suozzi said.

Guru Gobind Singh preached that religiosity meant fighting against cruelty and uplifting the downtrodden, he said and added that "regarding issues of war and peace, the Khalsa army adhered to a humanitarian code".

"When a Sikh decides to become a part of the Khalsa community they go through the baptism ceremony called the 'amrit sanchar'. They vow to serve humanity and fight for social justice. They also give up all ties to caste. Guru Gobind Singh fought against the caste system because he believed it undermined the principle of unconditional human equality," Suozzi said.

He said the Khalsa of yesterday fought as soldiers on the battlefield. The Khalsa of today fights for justice as teachers, doctors, lawyers, and political activists, and they are very much a part of the American fabric and embody the spirit of freedom, the Congressman said.

The community has taken the concept of selfless service to great heights and continues to provide free humanitarian aid in natural disasters all around the world, he said. PTI LKJ ANB ANB