Sikhs in New York City call for protection after two recent hate crime attacks

New York, Oct 27 (PTI) The Sikh community in New York City has demanded protection following two apparent hate crimes in the city, one of them fatal.

Advertisment

The Sikh community, as well as local traders, gathered in front of the Richmond Hill Gurudwara, demanding protection against hate crimes, CBS News reported on Friday.

"I don't feel safe ... when I come out from home," said Mani Singh Sandhu, who was brutally attacked on an MTA bus last week.

Sandhu, 19, described the apparent hate crime attack on a bus in Queens as "disappointing".

Advertisment

Four days later, 68-year-old Jasmer Singh was beaten to death during a road rage incident. His wife witnessed the attack.

"He just hit my father so intensely, like so hard on his head. His two front teeth were taken out," said Singh's son Subeg Multani.

Multani is heartbroken and angry that his father's death has not been deemed a hate crime.

Advertisment

"Because my father was wearing a turban. [The attacker] used the word 'Turban man,'" Multani said. "This is hate," he added.

Multani said he was pursuing authorities to probe it as a hate crime.

"They are making as many excuses as possible to make sure it doesn't get investigated as a hate crime. I don't know why that is," Japneet Singh said.

Advertisment

For a community, which has been dealing with bias and hate since the 9/11 attacks in the US because of their religious attire, the fear is back once again.

"This is the NYPD's job to protect us. They failed to do so. They failed to do so," Multani said, referring to the New York Police Department.

Local activists said they were in the process of fundraising to start a patrol group.

They said they had looked at the police data that shows crimes have gone down where civilian patrols are conducted. PTI PY PY PY