Sikhs pilgrims from UK, US and Canada to get free online visas in Pakistan: Interior Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Sikh pilgrims from the US, UK and Canada will receive free online visas within 30 minutes upon arrival in the country to pay respect to their religious sites.

Naqvi's remarks came as he met with a 44-member foreign delegation of Sikh pilgrims in Lahore on Thursday.

The minister warmly welcomed the Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan. He acknowledged that the Sikh pilgrims faced difficulties while visiting Pakistan in the past, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

Naqvi announced that the government has made the visa process easier for Sikhs by making it online. He added that holders of American, Canadian, and UK passports can apply online and receive their visas within 30 minutes without any fees.

He noted that this facility extends also to Sikhs of Indian origin residing in these countries. He stated that providing more facilities to the Sikh community is his government's priority.

He encouraged Sikhs pilgrims to visit Pakistan, saying, “You can come to Pakistan 10 times a year, and we will welcome you every time.” Naqvi said that just as Saudi Arabia is sacred for Muslims, Pakistan is sacred for the Sikh community.

He announced that several Sikh heritage sites in Pakistan will be opened for visits, and no permit will be required in this regard.

Naqvi expressed his desire to increase the number of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan from 1 lakh to 1 million annually with particular emphasis on attracting younger generations.

The Sikh delegation thanked Naqvi for his hospitality and appreciated the ease of online visa processing, saying, “You have won our hearts", the statement said.

Naqvi also mentioned that the Pakistan government has started the facility of free-of-cost visas for the citizens of 124 countries.

In a major change in visa policy aimed at attracting tourists and investment from across the world, Pakistan from August 14 completely waived the visa fee for the citizens of these countries.