Sikkim’s Rinzing Bhutia scaling Himalayan-origin herbal-plant product business for empowering women

Singapore, Aug 3 (PTI) Sikkim’s women-led entrepreneur Rinzing Choden Bhutia is scaling up her Himalayan-origin herbal and plant product business while working on a potential second round of USD 500,000 funding from international investors.

The handcrafted soaps and skincare products, made especially by women who were sexually abused or tribal housewives who never had any income earning, must go on international markets but the challenge is tough in raising funds, Bhutia told PTI at an event held here on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old mother of two from the Kabi family is confident of creating an impact for some 300 Sikkim women who have been trained by Agapi Sikkim, a 2022-incorporated startup working with ingredients like Tite Pati, turmeric and aloe vera.

“It is not going to be easier but having trained 300 women and more to be trained, we must believe in ourselves and our endeavour to offer Himalayan-organic products to consumers,” said Bhutia who started in 2019 on the idea turning of herbs and plants in valuable products and trained local women into economic activities.

Among new trainees, 21 HIV-positive women will be trained this month, she said.

The business is operating on a shoe-string budget which was just USD 100,000 in the first round of fundraising.

Bhutia is scaling up her herbal and plant product business while working on a potential second round of USD 500,000 funding from international investors.

Bhutia has recently visited the United States and raised Agapi product awareness among some American investors while Sikkim-based businesses have shown increasing interest in the small but lucrative Himalayan product business, she said.

Among Indian heavyweights, Reliance Swadesh has noted Agapi products at its retail outlets, says Bhutia who sees the potential of finding shelves and spaces in malls and airports pan-India.

Bhutia says she has tied up with farmers to cultivate the herbs and plants.

“It is a work in progress,” said Bhutia who interacted with international businesses at the event. PTI GS AMS AKJ AMS