Silence period begins ahead of Nepal's Mar 5 election

Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) Electioneering by political parties and candidates in Nepal came to an end at midnight on Monday as the silence period began for the general elections scheduled for March 5.

With the start of the silence period, no one is allowed to campaign for or against any candidate or visit voters door to door to solicit votes. Before the restriction came into force, political parties and candidates made last-minute efforts to woo voters.

According to the Election Commission of Nepal, the silence period will remain in effect until voting concludes.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on Thursday. More than 1.89 million eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the general election.

A total of 3,424 candidates are contesting under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system, while 3,213 candidates are in the fray under the proportional representation system.

Of the total 275 members of the House of Representatives, 165 will be elected through direct voting and 110 through proportional representation. PTI SBP SCY SCY