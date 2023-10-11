Sincere respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains foundation for reviving Indian Ocean as strong community: Jaishankar

Colombo, Oct 11 (PTI) India on Wednesday said a multilateral rules-based international order, along with sincere respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the foundation for reviving the Indian Ocean as a strong community, in a veiled attack on China which is flexing its muscles in the strategic region.

Speaking at the 23rd Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that it is important to maintain the Indian Ocean as a free, open and inclusive space based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS), as the Constitution of the Seas.

"We will continue our approach of contributing to build capacity and secure safety and security in the Indian Ocean region including as first responder and a net security provider," Jaishankar said as India assumed the Vice-Chair role of IORA for 2023-25 at the crucial meeting.

India’s commitment to the well-being and progress of nations of the Indian Ocean is based on the Neighbourhood First policy, the SAGAR outlook, its approach to the extended neighbourhood and to the Indo-Pacific, he said.

"A multilateral rules-based international order, along with sincere respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the foundation for reviving the Indian Ocean as a strong community," he said.

He said that in the resurgence of Asia, and global rebalancing, the Indian Ocean holds a central position, playing a crucial role in the development and prosperity of the littoral nations, by supporting trade and sustaining livelihoods, offering immense possibilities of connectivity and resource utilisation.

"It is the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or ‘the world is one family’ which can be a binding force to bring the IORA Member States together," he said.

Jaishankar said that as the vice chair and a member of the Troika (Sri Lanka-India-Bangladesh), India's priorities are clear. "It is our effort to develop an Indian Ocean community that is stable and prosperous, strong and resilient, and which is able to cooperate closely within and to respond to happenings beyond the ocean," he said.

"It is thus important to maintain the Indian Ocean as a free, open and inclusive space based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS), as the Constitution of the Seas," he said, adding that the spirit of 1971 that the Sri Lankan colleague referred to, should continue to guide our outlook, discouraging any hidden agendas to the contrary.

China has been flexing its muscles in the strategically vital region and is also engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea (SCS) and the East China Sea (ECS). Chinese naval ships and submarines are also active in the Indian Ocean. China is also sending its surveillance and research ships to Sri Lanka.

"As the apex regional body, IORA has the responsibility to play a significant role in making the Indian Ocean a more seamless and cooperative space.," he said.

Jaishankar said that developmental issues, lack of robust connectivity, the burden of opaque and unsustainable debt generated by unviable projects, threats to the social fabric posed by extremism and fundamentalism, dangers emanating from terrorism, natural disasters and climate change, all these are the challenges that we face.

The 99-year lease of Hambantota port to China by Sri Lanka has raised red flags about the downside of the Belt and Road Initiative and Beijing’s push for major infrastructure projects costing billions of dollars in small countries.

"As the Vice-Chair for the next two years, India, the "vishwa mitra” or the world’s friend, a voice of the Global South, will work with IORA Member States to strengthen the institutional, financial and legal framework of IORA, towards realising the true potential of this dynamic grouping," he said.

He said India's specific focus will be in the areas of Maritime Safety & Security and Blue Economy as a coordinating country. India will also contribute to other priority and cross-cutting areas of IORA, as and when required, he added.

He congratulated Sri Lanka for assuming the chairship of IORA for the term 2023-25 and also appreciated Bangladesh for their able leadership of IORA during 2021-23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of LiFE or "Lifestyle for Environment” is relevant, to encourage us to live a life that is in tune with the well-being of the planet, Jaishankar said, adding that the focus that India has been able to bring through the recently concluded New Delhi G20 summit would surely be welcome to all.

"It would also help IORA to harness the power of women or as we say, Nari Shakti, by shifting the focus to women-led development. The significance of the democratisation of technology in bridging the data divide and promoting Data for Development cannot be over-exaggerated in IORA’s quest for prosperity," he added.

Later in his remarks to the press, Jaishankar said the Indian Ocean is not only a significant body of water, but also a crucial economic and strategic corridor, playing a key role.

Jaishankar is among the 16 ministers attending the meeting which also includes the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Iran, Mauritius, Malaysia and South Africa. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH