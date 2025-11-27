Sindh assembly criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks

Islamabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The provincial assembly of Sindh on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution criticising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks about the Pakistani province becoming a part of India.

Addressing an event hosted by the Sindhi community in New Delhi on Sunday, Singh said "borders can change" and "tomorrow Sindh may return to India".

Pakistan’s Foreign Office strongly criticised his statement as "dangerously revisionist remarks." The resolution, moved by Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, asserted that Sindh "is, and will forever remain, an inseparable and integral part" of Pakistan.

It stated that the House “unequivocally condemns the Defence Minister of India’s statement as delusional, inflammatory, and a deliberate distortion of history, made in violation of diplomatic norms and international law”.

The resolution also called upon the government to “pursue decisive diplomatic, legal, and multilateral action to protect the Indus River, defend Pakistan's rights under international treaties, and hold India accountable for violations of water, environmental, or humanitarian norms”.

It noted that Sindh was an “ancient civilisation with its own enduring identity, culture, a political consciousness, rooted in history far older and deeper than any modern state”.

Separately, the National Assembly also passed a resolution moved by a Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker, criticising Singh's remarks.