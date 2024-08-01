Singapore Airlines resumes standard inflight services

Singapore, Aug 1 (PTI) Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday resumed its standard in-flight service procedures following adjustments made in the wake of the inflight turbulence incident in May that hit flight SQ321 badly, leaving one passenger dead and several others injured.

The airline had stopped serving meals when the seatbelt sign was turned on as part of a more cautious approach after the incident during the London-Singapore flight on May 21.

"SIA flights will end its safety time-out and revert to standard in-flight service procedures from Aug 1, 2024, 0001hrs, Singapore time," said an SIA spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

SIA’s pilots will continue to decide to either suspend or continue with the in-flight service when the seat belt sign is switched on, depending on their assessment of weather and operational conditions, the spokesperson added.

Hot beverages, including soup, will not be served when the seat belt sign is on.

Shortly after the SQ321 incident, SIA tightened its in-flight turbulence response procedures as a precautionary measure.

The safety time-out implemented was to allow the airline time to "thoroughly review" its turbulence management protocols, SIA said in its statement.

"We have verified that SIA’s turbulence management protocols are in line with the industry’s best practices and safety protocols," said SIA.

"To reinforce these procedures among our staff, all our pilots and cabin crew have undergone additional refresher courses over the last four weeks." The courses covered topics such as recognising and handling risks associated with turbulence, assisting passengers during such instances and how to maintain safety throughout the flight.

The airline has also introduced periodic reminders to its passengers via its in-flight entertainment system screens to reinforce the importance of keeping seat belts fastened while seated.

“Customers should always follow the instructions of our pilots and cabin crew, and keep their seat belts fastened while seated at all times,” the Channel News Asia quoted the spokesperson as saying.

