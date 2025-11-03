Singapore announces plan to turn founding PM Lee Kuan Yew's home into national monument

Singapore, Nov 3 (PTI) The Singapore government on Monday said it plans to gazette as a national monument the family home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said the decision will follow recommendations from the National Heritage Board (NHB), which oversees the preservation and management of Singapore’s heritage.

“The intention to gazette the site as a national monument recognises its historic significance and national importance. This will preserve a key part of our independence journey for future generations,” Neo was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia.

Built in the late 19th century, the 38 Oxley Road house was the site of meetings that led to the formation of the ruling People’s Action Party in 1954.

“The site bore witness to discussions and pivotal decisions that shaped the course of Singapore’s history to become an independent nation,” the minister added.

According to NHB and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), if the site is preserved and acquired, it could be converted into a public space, possibly a heritage park. Authorities said they would respect Lee Kuan Yew’s wishes by removing traces of his and his family’s private living spaces.

NHB and SLA clarified that preservation does not necessarily mean retaining the buildings in their current form. “If access is obtained, the authorities will undertake a detailed study to consider how to proceed,” the state agencies said.

The site's owner – 38 Oxley Road Pte Ltd – has been given written notice of the intention to make a preservation order and has until November 17 to submit any objections to the authorities.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records show that Lee Hsien Yang, the late leader’s younger son, is the sole shareholder of the company, while his son Li Huanwu (grandson of Lee Kuan Yew) is registered as the director.

The government’s decision comes nearly a decade after Lee Kuan Yew’s death in March 2015. The former premier had expressed in his will that the house be demolished after his passing. The property has since been at the centre of a long-running family dispute.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Lee Kuan Yew’s elder son, had recused himself from all government decisions regarding the property since 2017. “SM Lee has recused himself from the matter since 2017. He has no comment to add,” said his press secretary.

Authorities said a final decision on the site’s future will be made within the current government term, which ends in 2029. Compensation, if the site is acquired, will be determined in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act based on market value.

To avoid conflicts of interest, public servants on the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board recused themselves from the assessment of the property.

The announcement followed a year after Lee Hsien Yang applied to demolish the house in October 2024, prompting the government to review whether it merited preservation.

Preserving the 38 Oxley Road site was among the options proposed in a 2018 ministerial committee report guiding decisions on the property’s future, according to the report. PTI GS SKS GRS GRS