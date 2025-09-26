Singapore-based Indian business leader calls on collaboration across borders in disrupted world

Singapore, Sep 26 (PTI) A Singapore-based Indian origin business leader has called for collaboration across borders in a disrupted world and purposeful leadership that is rooted in values, vision and responsibility.

“We are living through a time of profound change — driven by technological shifts, sustainability imperatives, new geopolitical realities, evolving demographics and an uncompromising call for ethical governance,”Anuradha Shroff, chairperson of the Singapore chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), said.

“But transformation itself is not enough. What truly matters is our response — as professionals, as organisations, and as a global community,” Shroff told over 150 Chartered Accountants at the “Business Leaders Forum 2.0” on Thursday.

She called for a response to the global challenges, through “purposeful leadership that is rooted in values, vision and responsibility”.

The forum, attended by delegates from Singapore, India and the region, is not just a stage for dialogue — it is a launchpad for action and impact, Shroff said.

“Through this platform, we aim to showcase real stories of transformation, share global best practices, strengthen leadership across sectors and borders, and empower chartered accountants and professionals to go beyond compliance — to become strategic advisors, innovation enablers, and ethical business leaders,” said Shroff, a veteran chartered accountant with three decades for managing corporations with global network.

The delegates were led by ICAI President CA Charanjot Singh Nanda and former union minister Suresh Prabhu as well as James Lye, Global Head, International banking of Standard Chartered Bank.

Shroff also underscored the role of ICAI Singapore Chapter which has a community of over 550 Indian Chartered Accountants from across banking, consulting, technology and entrepreneurship.

"We are committed to global standards of excellence and trust, and are dedicated to mentoring the next generation of ethical and visionary leaders," she said at the forum.