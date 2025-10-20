Singapore celebrates Diwali with migrant workers

Singapore, Oct 20 (PTI) Over 500 migrant workers, mostly from India, were treated to an afternoon of festivities, joined by local volunteers, to celebrate Diwali at the Flower Field Hall of Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay skyline and waterfront.

Sunday activities at the Gardens by the Bay included cultural performances, games and a lamp-lighting ceremony, which were part of the celebration as some workers wrote their wishes and thoughts on postcards, which would be sent to their families back home.

The event, joined by Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash, was organised by the Ministry of Manpower’s Assurance, Care and Engagement Group (ACE), and the Indian Institute of Management Alumni Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

Minister Dinesh said 2025 holds special meaning as Singapore marks its 60th year of independence, and that inviting the migrant community to celebrate Deepavali together is a way of expressing recognition and deep appreciation for their contributions to Singapore’s continued growth and success.

“We also know being away from home isn’t easy... This is why we are here, to celebrate together and to assure you that while you may be far from home, you are not alone in Singapore,” The Straits Times quoted Dinesh as saying.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a public holiday for Diwali, Krsna’s Free Meals in the Little India precinct has prepared meals for over 5,000 migrant workers, the Straits Times reported.

“You are not forgotten”, says the headline of the Singapore daily in an article on Soup kitchen Krsna's Free Meals in the Little India precinct, which has prepared a Deepavali fiesta for migrant workers on Monday.

Krsna's Free Meals, founded in 2018, provides daily free meals to migrant workers and others in Little India, starting as early as 5.45 am. They are organising a Deepavali celebration, where food and care packs will be given to show appreciation to migrant workers.

Over 5,000 migrant workers are expected to attend the event at an open field in Hindoo Road on Monday, according to a report by the broadsheet.

Run by Latha Govindasamy and her family, the soup kitchen uses quality ingredients, relies on volunteers, and receives public funding to support its efforts.

The initiative, led by Latha, her two sisters and their husbands, aims to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily for migrant workers in the area.

While there are organisations that help these workers with medical issues or disputes with employers, Latha felt that there was a lack of affordable food options for them on a daily basis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, her soup kitchen delivered food packets to migrant workers who could not leave their dormitories.

In 2023, Latha, 56, quit being a private tutor to devote her energy fully to running the soup kitchen, which is now a charity. She had taught in a secondary school before giving tuition. Some 5.5 million meals have been given out by Krsna’s Free Meals, and the number of migrant workers it serves each day has grown from 80 in the beginning to about 4,000 today.

The intention was to provide free meals for migrant workers, said Latha, but many of them wanted to pay.

A donation box has been set up, and those who want to can give a token sum of 50 Singapore cents or more.

“The donation gives them a sense of dignity that they are contributing to their food and paying it forward,” Latha was quoted as saying.

She added that some workers will put in extra money to help pay for those who do not have the means to pay.

This is the fifth year of the fiesta, and attendance has grown every year – there were 5,100 participants in 2024.

Attendees will enjoy hot briyani and receive care packs containing items like sweets, snacks and a water bottle.

Minister Dinesh will attend Monday's event and help distribute care packs to migrant workers.

"Last year, we gave them umbrellas because we saw them running around with cardboard boxes (to shelter themselves from the rain). This year, we decided it would be water bottles, something in line with sustainability," said Latha.