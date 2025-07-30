Singapore charity raises SGD 70,000 for Indian workers who rescued lady from sinkhole

Singapore, Jul 30 (PTI) A Singapore charity has raised over SGD 70,000 through community contributions as an appreciation for seven Indian workers who rescued a driver from her car which fell into a sinkhole.

The sinkhole developed along the city-state's Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday. The workers, led by foreman Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, pulled to safety the driver whose car had fallen into it.

The charity, ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) reached the target of SGD 70,000, it said in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Target Raised and REACHED! Thank you Singapore for your overwhelming kindness and generosity to the brave sinkhole rescue migrant worker heroes!" it said.

"With grateful hearts, we are delighted to announce we have reached our target and are now closing this campaign," it said.

The 10-year-old charity, which serves the interests of foreign workers, had "set up a channel for the community to appreciate their bravery efforts,” the charity founder Dipa Swaminathan told PTI on Wednesday.

Swaminathan said that a formal event will be held to hand over the funds to the seven workers.

"Funds raised will help recognise their contribution in a meaningful, tangible way. Because bravery deserves to be honoured. Because these men are not just workers -- they are the backbone of our nation. Because if we can't give them medals, we can still give them dignity," the IRR had said in its campaign post.

Videos of the rescue have circulated widely online, garnering much praise from Singaporeans. The rescue was timely as the sinkhole eventually was filled with water from a burst pipe, according to media reports.

During a visit to the workers' dormitory on July 27, Minister for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash also presented each of them with a commemorative coin from the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Assurance, Care, and Engagement (ACE) Group. PTI GS GRS GRS GRS