Singapore committed to protect minority communities, assures Minister K. Shanmugam

Singapore, Apr 12 (PTI) The Singapore government is committed to protecting all minority communities, including the Muslim and Jewish communities, in the city-state, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam has said.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jewish Welfare Board to celebrate the advent of Passover on Wednesday, he said that sentiments against Israel arising from the Gaza conflict could affect the perception of Jewish communities around the world, but pledged that the Singapore government would insulate and protect Singapore’s Jewish community from such impact as much as possible.

“We have made a clear commitment to protect all our minorities which, in Singapore’s context, include Muslim and Jewish communities, and we take a firm view against any expression of violence, and obviously any actual violence,” he said.

“There is a reason why a Cabinet minister is here, speaking with you – to send a message to everyone that every community in Singapore is equal and will be protected," Shanmugam was quoted as saying by The Straits Times newspaper.

Passover, the most widely observed Jewish festival around the world, begins at sundown on April 22.

Around the world, instances of Islamophobia and anti-semitism have been on the rise, ever since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis, and Israel’s retaliation in the days since that has killed some 33,000 Palestinians.

The situation has so far looked quite different in Singapore, noted Shanmugam.

Singapore is one of few places in the region where Jews can openly profess their faith, he added, pointing out that the community has had a long history here and played a vital role in building up the country through the years.

While Singapore too has felt some impact from the ongoing war in Gaza, despite trying hard not to import the tensions, conflicts and arguments, the level of friction here is much less than it is elsewhere, he said.

He cited Singapore’s framework of laws, firmness in making clear that laws will be enforced equally, and the efforts made through the years to increase understanding between various communities, as reasons for this.

On the conflict in the Middle East, Shanmugam said both sides, Israelis and Palestinians, have dehumanised each other, and this was bad news for peace, regardless of who is right or wrong.

He recalled that in the 1960s and 1970s, Israel was seen as the underdog struggling for survival in the Middle East, eliciting natural sympathy from around the world, but this has eroded somewhat due to the policies of different Israeli governments towards the Palestinians.

The minister shared that Singapore’s relations with Israel have been very strong since independence, but “it will not preclude us from taking a principled view on the actions of the different actors in the Middle East, at any point in time”.

Recent actions by Israel have been a cause for concern not just for Singapore but also for many in the international community, including the United States, he said.

"It is sad to see that a country like Israel, whose people have suffered so much during the Holocaust and centuries before that, should be accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice." This could affect Jewish communities around the world, he added.