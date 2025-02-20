Singapore company with Hyderabad centre being investigated for not paying employees

Singapore, Feb 20 (PTI) A Singapore-headquartered software company, with most of its employees based at a Global Development Centre in Hyderabad, is being investigated following claims from employees here about unpaid salaries.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) said they are assisting 12 employees of Napier Healthcare Solutions on their claims for unpaid salaries, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

The company is being investigated for possible offences under the Employment Act, said MOM and TADM, adding that they will continue to extend help to the affected employees.

Napier Healthcare Solutions, incorporated here in 2008, offers technology products, such as information systems which display patient data, and artificial intelligence tools to healthcare institutions such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Reporting the ongoing investigation, the Singapore daily had a spokesperson for Napier Healthcare Solutions saying that salary payments have been delayed due to a “cash flow challenge the organisation has been facing”.

But he added that the company does not have any salary-related disputes with former or existing employees.

“We are expecting to clear all outstanding salary dues to ex-employees and existing employees by next week,” the spokesperson had said on January 24.

The small and medium-sized enterprise has nine employees working in Singapore, added the spokesperson.

On February 4, the spokesperson said the company would be settling the dues in the next few days.

On February 17, the spokesperson noted that while the dues had not been paid, "the funds are expected".