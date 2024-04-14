Singapore condemns Iranian attack on Israel; SIA-Scoot not flying over Iranian airspace

Singapore: Singapore on Sunday condemned the aerial attacks on Israel by Iran, saying it could exacerbate tensions and further destabilise an already tense region.

Iran launched dozens of missiles and drones from its territory toward Israel in an unprecedented five-hour strike in response to an attack on its diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1.

“These escalating attacks exacerbate tensions and further destabilise an already tense region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here.

“Singapore remains deeply concerned about the volatile situation in the Middle East, and the continuing danger of the war in Gaza triggering a wider regional conflagration,” said the statement.

Singapore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalatory actions.

Referring to the ongoing war in Gaza, which broke out on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ attack on Israel, the ministry said: “The focus should be on securing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of hostages; and the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilians throughout Gaza.”

The Gaza war was sparked by Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack on Israel, which saw 1,200 people killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israel. About 130 are still reportedly being held hostage in Gaza.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory offensive, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with most of the 2.3 million population displaced and facing a humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and budget carrier Scoot have stopped flying over Iranian airspace, after Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory on April 13.

As a precaution, both SIA and Scoot have been using alternative flight paths since 1 pm Singapore time on April 13, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

The SIA Group said its top priority is the safety of its customers and its employees.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, and we will adjust our flight paths as needed,” the spokesperson said.