Singapore court awards SGD 3.4 million compensation to Indian-origin policewoman for injuries suffered in 2016 accident

Singapore, Feb 16 (PTI) An Indian-origin policewoman in Singapore has been awarded SGD 3.4 million (USD 2.5 million) in damages by a court for having suffered “severe brain injuries and vision loss” in a traffic accident, while riding pillion on her husband’s motorcycle, in 2016.

Rajina Sharma Rajandran, 39, and her husband, Theyvasigamani Periasamy, had an accident with another motorcyclist, Jasmani Jaffar, according to Channel News Asia which cited the judgment dated February 13.

Her husband was found liable for 75 per cent of the amount, while the other motorcyclist, Jasmani Jaffar, was found liable for the remaining 25 per cent.

A third party, who had been involved in a separate collision that happened nearby just before the accident, was brought in by Theyvasigamani and agreed to indemnify Theyvasigamani to the extent of 10 per cent of all damages and interest payable to Rajina.

According to the judgment, Rajina was riding pillion on her husband's motorcycle along the Central Expressway towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway on the morning of November 2, 2016.

Jasmani, who was riding his motorcycle in front of the couple, suddenly skidded and fell from his bike. Theyvasigamani braked abruptly to avoid hitting him but crashed into the rear of Jasmani's motorcycle.

The impact of the collision flung Rajina off the motorbike, causing very severe injuries.

She was rushed to a hospital where she stayed for more than four months, undergoing multiple medical procedures during this time.

Her injuries included a severe traumatic brain injury with permanent impairments of language and cognition and a resulting loss of functional independence, vision loss in both eyes, nerve palsy affecting the face and a chest injury with seven rib fractures.

Rajina had launched the negligence lawsuit through Theyvasigamani, who is her litigation representative and caregiver.

The defendants' respective insurers took charge of the case. Although Theyvasigamani was being sued, as his insurer took charge of the case, the money will likely come from the insurer.

At the time, Rajina was a senior staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force. Before this, she worked part-time jobs from the age of 16 before joining SPF three years later.

She rose through the ranks from corporal to sergeant and later senior staff sergeant until 2019, when her service had to be terminated because of the accident.

Rajina, through her husband, sought SGD 2.09 million for her loss of future income. This was based on her salary scale of SGD 3,580 to SGD 5,490 at the time of the accident, as a senior staff sergeant, as well as various bonuses.

Justice Teh Hwee Hwee awarded her SGD 1.96 million for loss of future earnings, which makes up the bulk of the total SGD 3.4 million in damages Rajina was awarded.

Rajina claimed SGD 705,900 for her future caregiver expenses. Her husband said he wanted to return to work and hire a caregiver to take care of his wife.

The judge awarded SGD 400,848 for future caregiver expenses, taking into account an estimated salary of SGD 650 per month and other expenses such as levies, insurance and living expenses. PTI GS GSP AKJ GSP