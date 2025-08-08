Singapore forms committee to assist Indian community

Singapore, Aug 8 (PTI) A new committee has been set up in Singapore to assist the Indian community here, especially its disadvantaged members, over the next five years.

The committee, chaired by political office-holders with ministerial posts Murali Pillai and Dinesh Vasu Dash, will work with the civil service, collect feedback and look at areas to help the community progress, The Straits Times quoted Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam as saying on Thursday.

Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, said the duo will be supported by other Indian political office-holders such as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Education Janil Puthucheary and himself.

Speaking to community leaders at a reception organised by the People's Association's Indian Activity Executive Committees Council (Narpani Pearavai), Shanmugam said, "We hope that we will get your support. You have to look at this as the start of a new phase. (The) community is in a good place. It is ready for a further take-off." Following the May general election where the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) returned to power with a "good majority", it is a good time to take stock of where the Indian community is, Shanmugam said.

He noted that in the May election, two new Indian Members of Parliament (MP) were elected under the PAP banner -- Dinesh, who was later appointed Minister of State for Manpower and Culture, Community and Youth, and orthopaedic surgeon Hamid Razak, an MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

The Indian community has progressed well over the last few decades, noted Shanmugam, pointing to income, education and home ownership statistics.

Today, about 40 per cent of Indians in Singapore are university graduates, compared with about one in six in 2000. Incomes have also grown in the community -- at the highest rate among the three major ethnic groups in Singapore, he said.

He underlined that the community is doing well in terms of political representation: it forms 17 per cent of the Cabinet, more than double its share of the national population at around 7 per cent.

"I think we need to get this in perspective," the daily quoted Shanmugam as saying.

"Sometimes we talk ourselves into thinking about discrimination and about other issues, but actually, the position of minorities in Singapore, particularly the Indian community, is a very, very strong one," he said.

The community is also strongly represented across the professions, he added.

"That does not mean that there is no casual racism, or people on the ground do not face issues. But you face issues everywhere, and the question is whether you face more or less in Singapore, and whether there are pathways of dealing with those issues in Singapore," Shanmugam said.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Murali, who is Senior Minister of State for Transport and Law, said the immediate plan of the new committee is to get suggestions from Indian community organisations.

"Ultimately, it is to galvanise the community together and there are a number of issues," the broadsheet quoted Murali as saying.

One is to ensure that these organisations are active and have good succession plans.

Another is to help reduce recidivism within the community, said Murali, who was first elected in 2016 and moved to the front bench in 2024.

When asked who else would be on the committee, Murali said it will take guidance from Shanmugam and bring in "whoever can help us".

Dinesh, who led the Agency for Integrated Care before entering politics, said the committee also wants to better coordinate and communicate policies with Indian organisations as a whole, from the ground up.

"We inherit a lot of the micro-cultures from the subcontinent, historically and even now," Dinesh said, adding, "So, we will have to find a way to be as inclusive as we can. The (committee's) structure must allow for some degree of inclusivity, so that we can hear the comments and find ways in which all of us are able to then support the community."