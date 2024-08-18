Singapore grants citizenship to 177 people

Singapore, Aug 18 (PTI) Singapore Sunday welcomed 177 new citizens, including Sudhan Vincent from Tamil Nadu, encouraging them to contribute to the city state’s common causes and help the nation to function as a “viable society”.

“We all have different talents and different interests. Find something meaningful to you, purposeful to you and use it for the greater good. Then you contribute to our community,” Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was quoted as saying by The Straits Times newspaper.

Sudhan was among 177 new Singapore citizens who received their citizenship certificates at the annual National Citizenship Ceremony held by the People’s Association at the Singapore Institute of Management Performing Arts Theatre, a state-supported institution.

According to the latest statistics, around 23,500 new citizenships were granted in 2023.

The application to become a Singapore citizen is open to those who have been Singapore permanent residents for at least two years and are aged 21 and above, according to a report by the Singapore Daily.

Sudhan, 49, landed a job in Singapore in 2008 while searching for new pastures after his father died in an accident in 2007.

“I’ll try a few more years, I thought then,” he said, “but soon my children adjusted here and got an education here so it made sense to stay,” the daily quoted Sudhan as saying.

His son, 19, enlisted for compulsory national service in January (for two years in the Armed Forces and uniformed groups). While anxious at first, Sudhan said that he has seen his son grow more independent and believes it is good training.

Sudhan, whose wife and two children are Singaporean, said: “Getting the citizenship today gives us a sense of assurance to help build our life here together and hopefully motivate my children to achieve their dreams.” PTI GS PY PY PY