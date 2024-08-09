Singapore has good reasons to be confident about its future: PM Wong

Singapore, Aug 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday said that despite the challenges ahead, Singapore has good reasons to be confident about its future as it celebrated the 59th Independence Day.

Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam led 27,000 spectators at the Padang in the central business district for the celebration of the city state of over six million people, including international business executives, celebrated the 59th Independence Day with this year’s theme, “Together, As One United People.” “Delivered my first National Day Message as Prime Minister. Singapore is a young nation. But we have overcome much together. Despite the challenges ahead, we have good reasons to be confident of our future,” Wong said in a post on X after the event.

This was Wong’s first parade after Singapore saw its first leadership transition in 20 years.

Singaporeans wore red, a national colour, along with white polyurethane raincoats as the uniformed and civic groups as well as hardware paraded.

The theme of the year, “Together, As One United People,” highlights the collective strength of Singapore’s people and the importance of every citizen in rallying together to shape the country’s future, said the organisers of the national gala event.

The authorities had kept everything in check from a security perspective in view of the recent concerns about radical elements influenced by the Middle East tension.

The all-popular Red Lions, the Singapore Armed Forces’ parachute team, dived from a C-130 transport aircraft and performed skydiving displays before landing at the parade venue.

There was a dazzling display of fireworks to end the National Day Parade. PTI GS NPK NPK NPK