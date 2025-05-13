Singapore health authorities monitor rising COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Health authorities in Singapore said on Tuesday they are monitoring the recent rise in COVID-19 infections, and there was no indication that variants of the virus circulating locally are more transmissible compared to the previous ones.

COVID-19 cases are estimated to have increased to 14,200 in the week of April 27 to May 3, 2025, compared to 11,100 cases in the previous week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a statement.

During the same period, average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 102 to 133, but the average daily cases in the Intensive Care Unit fell from three to two cases, the health authorities said, adding that hospitals are currently able to manage the increase in cases.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) are monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 infections in Singapore. There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants," the statement said.

The authorities said that the increase in COVID-19 infections could be due to several factors, including waning population immunity, and expect periodic waves of the viral infection throughout the year, similar to other endemic respiratory diseases.

At present, 'LF.7' and 'NB.1.8' -- both descendants of the 'JN.1' variant -- are the main variants of the COVID-19-causing virus circulating in Singapore. The variants together account for over two-thirds of the locally sequenced cases, the health authorities said.

The MOH and CDA advised people with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 to keep updated with vaccinations, recommending that they receive an additional dose around one year after their last dose.

At-risk individuals include those aged 60 and above, medically vulnerable individuals or residents of aged care facilities, the statement said.

People were also advised to observe precautionary measures, such as washing hands often, along with practising personal and social responsibility -- including covering one's nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

The health authorities also advised the public to minimise social interactions and unnecessary travel if unwell.

Wearing a mask in crowded areas, or when displaying symptoms, such as having a runny nose, sore throat, headache or fever was also recommended, the statement said.