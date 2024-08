Singapore, Aug 15 (PTI) High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule led a gathering of 1,100 members of the Indian diaspora to celebrate Independence Day at the Chancery complex here.

The Higher Commissioner unfurled India's national flag at 8.30 am and read the President's message to the Indian community and local leaders here.

Students from Indian schools performed patriotic songs and dances.

The gathering was treated to Indian delicacies.