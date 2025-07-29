Singapore immigration officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing 6 Indian nationals for extending stay

Singapore, Jul 29 (PTI) An Indian-origin officer with the Singapore immigration department has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in the form of sexual favours from six Indian nationals in exchange for facilitating their short-term visit pass applications to extend their stay in the city-state, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, 55, who was serving as an inspector in Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), committed the offences between 2022 and 2023, The Straits Times reported.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to three corruption charges, each involving an Indian national.

Another three similar charges involving three other Indian men, aged between 25 and 30 years, will be considered during his sentencing, which is scheduled for August 18, 2025, the report said.

Jayaram, as an ICA inspector, used to oversee a team responsible for processing visa extension requests.

According to court documents, while officers followed ICA guidelines, they had discretion to grant or deny extensions based on individual circumstances.

Jayaram allegedly exploited his position by targeting vulnerable applicants, including a 26-year-old Indian man, who sought to remain in Singapore for studies. He ensured the man's visa extension in exchange for sexual favours.

Jayaram allegedly committed similar acts with six other Indian nationals.

He was charged in 2023 and has been suspended from duty since April that year, according to ICA. PTI GS SKS SCY