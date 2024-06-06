Singapore-India trade body congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory

Singapore, Jun 6 (PTI) The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party on their electoral victory and said it was confident that India-Singapore relations will continue to grow under the new government.

The results of the polls reflect the citizens' vote of confidence in the programmes and policies of the Modi government, SICCI said on Wednesday evening.

“They eagerly anticipate the further consolidation and continuity of these policies at home and abroad,” the chamber said.

SICCI is upbeat and confident that these relations between India and Singapore will soar to even greater heights in the years ahead under the leadership of Singapore’s new and fourth prime minister, Lawrence Wong, and the new government of India to be formed under the leadership of Modi, it said.

The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable will be a crucial platform to brainstorm joint projects in the emerging economic sectors, it said.

With internationalisation as one of its three key pillars to grow and expand in its centennial year, SICCI eagerly looks forward to further engagements with various trade associations and business chambers across all states in India.

SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh said it hopes to engage not just business leaders, but also the younger generation and women, valuing their unique perspectives and contributions "to further chamber-to-chamber ties between the two countries".