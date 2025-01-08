Singapore Indian Chamber to participate in international food trade exhibition in New Delhi

Singapore, Jan 8 (PTI) The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI) will be leading a high-level delegation to Indus Food 2025, a three-day international food trade exhibition, to be held from January 10 in New Delhi.

The delegation, consisting of 12 SICCI members and board of directors, will join global industry leaders, food manufacturers, importers, exporters and buyers to explore new markets and expand business relationships at the event, the chamber said on Wednesday.

SICCI chairman Neil Parekh said, “The growing opportunities between Singapore and India in the food industry are immense. Through this participation, we aim to showcase Singapore’s expertise in food exports, strengthen our position as a key partner and open new avenues for bilateral trade.” Maneesh Tripathi, chairman of International Subcommittee and chairman of SICCI SME Centre, said, “Such missions help us bond with our members and forge ties that will last long as SICCI hand holds them for their business ventures overseas.” The Indus Food 2025 exhibition will be a vital event for businesses looking to capitalise on the opportunities within India’s dynamic food sector, valued for its diversity, innovation and potential for growth, he added.

As a prominent business chamber representing Singapore’s Indian business community, SICCI aims to strengthen its ties with the rapidly growing Indian food industry, the chamber said in a media release. PTI GS GSP GSP