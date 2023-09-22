Singapore jails Indian-origin man for draping national flag, creating nuisance

Singapore, Sep 22 (PTI) A 36-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore will spend two weeks in jail for wearing the country's flag like a cape and shouting at patrons at a coffee shop earlier this month, according to a media report.

Roy Ravi Jaganathan, who pleaded guilty on Thursday to one charge of creating public nuisance is facing his second conviction after he committed a similar offence in July this year.

Earlier, he was sentenced to five days in jail on a similar charge of creating public nuisance after shouting aggressively and gesturing with an umbrella to people at another coffee shop in July, according to a report by The Straits Times on Thursday.

Addressing his most recent offence, State Prosecuting Officer Ting Nge Kong said that on September 5, Ravi headed to the coffee shop wearing a green T-shirt with a Singapore flag draped over his shoulders and tied around his neck, wearing it like a cape.

Ravi arrived at the coffee shop and started shouting at patrons there. “He went from table to table shouting loudly and proclaimed that he was God. At times, he ranted incoherently and intentionally lifted up his T-shirt to expose his torso to the patrons,” said Ting.

A member of the public called the police, saying that there was a drunk man walking around hurling vulgarities and racist remarks.

The police arrived at the coffee shop after receiving multiple calls from the public and found him still shouting loudly and harassing others.

He was subsequently arrested after he continued shouting despite the police advising him to stop.

According to Singapore's law, those found guilty of public nuisance can be fined up to SGD 2,000.

On a second or subsequent conviction, offenders can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to SGD 2,000, or both. PTI GS FZH