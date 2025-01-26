Singapore leaders congratulate President Murmu, PM Modi on Republic Day

Singapore, Jan 26 (PTI) Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that in their respective letters to the Indian leaders, Tharman and Wong hailed Singapore's and India's close relationship, and they both looked forward to deepening their partnership.

India marks its 76th Republic Day on January 26 in an annual display of culture and military prowess.

“On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of India on the joyous occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day,” wrote Tharman in his letter.

He noted that India has seen a remarkable transformation that has uplifted the lives of hundreds of millions, including the rural poor, and created a burgeoning middle class.

It has set ambitious social and economic goals for the future and is on track to achieve them.

“Singapore-India relations have grown significantly in depth and breadth over the years. They are now on a new trajectory, with the two nations having embarked on a comprehensive strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore in September 2024.

“I deeply appreciate your generous hospitality during my state visit earlier this month (January 14-18), when Singapore and India marked 60 years of diplomatic relations.

“Our governments and enterprises are working on several forward-looking areas, including skilling and the development of India’s semiconductor ecosystem, new generation industrial parks, connectivity, and renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.” The Singaporean president also said there is room to increase cooperation at the state level, including in the eastern states, which have been identified as India's new engine of growth.

He recalled the productive visit to Odisha during the state visit when opportunities were explored for deepening collaboration in skills development, sustainability, digitalisation, and urban and industrial development, among other areas.

“Singapore believes in India’s future. We will continue to support and invest in India’s growth and development in fields of mutual interest, and look forward to many more decades of close partnership,” he said.

In his letter to Modi, Wong extended his warmest congratulations on the happy occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day.

Noting India’s remarkable transformation, Wong said India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and is projected to become the third-largest in the coming years.

India has made extraordinary efforts to improve the lives of its people, from electrifying villages and providing clean cooking gas to building millions of household toilets and establishing primary healthcare and rural childcare centres, observed Wong. Singapore and India enjoy a close friendship, and this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“I am happy to note that our relations have grown significantly, underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation in trade, finance, education, and defence amongst others," Wong wrote in the letter.

“Through the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, we are exploring collaboration in new pillars like sustainability, digitalisation, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity.” He also recalled Modi’s official visit to Singapore last September, where the two leaders agreed to elevate relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“We are making good progress in implementing the forward-looking initiatives that we discussed, including a joint flagship skills training programme, as well as cooperation in India’s semiconductor ecosystem and industrial parks. I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength.” Given the vital role that India plays in peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, Singapore welcomes India’s continued engagement with ASEAN, added Wong.

He highlighted the good progress made in advancing ASEAN-India relations over the years, including upgrading relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, when Singapore was the country coordinator for India.

“We can continue to build on this partnership, especially in emerging areas like the digital and green economies,” said Wong, who is looking forward to visiting India and continuing work on further deepening relations between our two countries.

Wong wished Modi and the people of India a festive day of celebrations and many more years of success. PTI GS PY /PY PY