Singapore minister Iswaran to remain in city-state during corruption investigation: PMO

Singapore, Jul 13 (PTI) Singapore’s Indian-origin Transport Minister S Iswaran will remain in the city-state during his leave of absence amid an ongoing probe into corruption, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had instructed the minister to take a leave of absence until the investigation is complete.

During the investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Iswaran will also have "no access to any official resources and government buildings", Channel News Asia reported, quoting the PMO.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said that other Members of Parliament from Iswaran's West Coast constituency will cover for his duties, stating that it would be "difficult" for him to undertake those responsibilities himself.

In Iswaran's absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.

Iswaran's portfolio at the ministry would be covered by other political officeholders during his leave of absence, according to the report.

The anti-graft agency which is under the Prime Minister's Office began a formal investigation against the 61-year-old minister on July 11 after Prime Minister Lee gave his concurrence in the matter.

Iswaran is a member of parliament from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) which has ruled the prosperous city-state since independence.

Regardless of the outcome of a corruption probe involving Iswaran, the Transport Minister's political standing would be affected in a country where there is "zero tolerance for corruption", an analyst said.

Meanwhile, a report by The Straits Times said the reputation of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and Government has been dealt a blow by the corruption probe involving Iswaran, especially since they have always prided themselves on their integrity and probity, observers said.

If not managed well, it could affect the party’s performance at the next general election, which must be held by November 2025, they added.

Political watchers interviewed by the Singapore Daily on Wednesday said it will be important for the Government to reinforce its zero-tolerance stand against wrongdoing in its ranks and to be open and transparent about the ongoing case.

The probe also comes on the heels of two other controversies in recent weeks, involving other PAP office-holders. PTI GS FZH FZH