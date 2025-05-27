Singapore minister says city-state stands with India against terrorism

Singapore, May 27 (PTI) Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against the menace, a senior minister of the city-state told an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, which arrived here from South Korea, met Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann and briefed her on India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and new normal in India's strategy against terrorism.

Sim conveyed that Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against terrorism, the High Commission of India in Singapore said in a statement.

She also said that Singapore and India are close partners and will continue efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, it added.

The all-party delegation conveyed that if there is a terrorist attack on India, New Delhi will give a fitting reply.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," it said.

The delegation members requested Singapore's support in the fight against terrorism, particularly at multilateral fora like the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, the Indian mission said in the statement.

As close friends and partners, India and Singapore will continue to work closely on regional and global issues, including terrorism, it said.

Jha highlighted that the delegation brings representatives of different political parties together to convey India's united resolve against terrorism.

The delegation members conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was an attempt to disturb the trajectory of peace, development and normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

The Government of India deemed it essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 terror attack be brought to justice. In response to this heinous act of terror, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting the terrorist infrastructure. India's response was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible, it said.

The delegation also met with senior representatives from the Singaporean government, academia, media and business.

Delegation members briefed Singaporean interlocutors on the developments since the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s new normal in combating terrorism.

"We appreciate the presence of Senior Minister of State Mr Janil Puthucheary and Members of Parliament Mr Vikram Nair and Mr Saktiandi Supaat," the mission posted on X.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.