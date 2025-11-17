Singapore minister warns of increased AI use among radicalised youths

Singapore, Nov 17 (PTI) Extremist groups use AI to amplify the reach and sophistication of radical content, making it difficult for young minds to distinguish truth from manipulation, a Singapore minister said on Monday.

Speaking at a seminar, acting minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also featured in several youth self-radicalisation cases in the multi-racial city-state.

Extremist groups now use AI to create persuasive propaganda and even impersonate trusted voices, Faishal was quoted as saying by The Straits Times newspaper.

He said that the reach and sophistication of racial content can be enhanced with AI, making it more difficult for younger people to distinguish truth from manipulation.

For instance, a 17-year-old youth arrested in August 2024 had used an AI chatbot to generate a pledge of allegiance to the terror group ISIS, as well as a declaration of armed jihad against non-Muslims, Faishal said.

The youth was arrested just weeks before he could carry out his plan to kill non-Muslims in Tampines, a major public housing estate on the east coast of the state.

He had planned to release his AI-generated declaration before his attack, in the hope of inspiring other Muslims to engage in armed violence.

“These are not distant stories. These are our own young people, often bright and caring, who became radicalised after exposure to extremist content online,” the newspaper quoted Faishal as saying.

A trend of radicalised detainees under Singapore's Internal Security Act (ISA) getting younger in recent years is also "deeply concerning", said Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.

There have been more than a dozen self-radicalised Singaporeans under the age of 21 since 2015. They highlight the “escalation” of online radicalisation, and this challenge must now be met with even greater awareness, technical skill and collaboration, he said.

"These cases remind us of the critical need for resilience, awareness, and early intervention," he said. "We intervene not to sabotage the youth's future, but to bring them back to the mainstream and save them from harming themselves and others."