Singapore official says country's talent strategies must remain flexible

Singapore, Nov 28 (PTI) Singapore’s talent strategies must remain flexible amid heightened disruption brought about by AI and other technologies and shifting workforce demands, a senior government official said on Friday.

“To keep our competitive edge as a global business node, we must continue to strengthen our position as a global hub for talent, by attracting talent from around the world, while also investing in our local talent pipeline,” a Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang said.

“At the same time, we must not overlook soft skills that are AI resilient, such as creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and leadership, which will become more valuable as AI increasingly handles routine tasks," the Channel News Asia quoted Huang as saying when asked about the island state's latest ranking on attracting global talent.

Singapore was ranked the world’s most attractive place to develop, attract and retain talent, topping the Global Talent Competitiveness Index for the first time.

The annual ranking, launched in 2013 by a non-profit global business school INSEAD, sets a benchmark for policy thinking on labour markets, work organisation and talent flows.

Singapore clinched the top spot due to its robust education system, sound governance and proactive approach to building an adaptive, innovation-ready workforce – qualities the report noted are increasingly crucial in the age of artificial intelligence.