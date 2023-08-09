Singapore PM Lee assures citizens, international partners of govt's honesty, integrity amidst spate of political scandals

Singapore, Aug 9 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has assured that his government would maintain its high standards of honesty, integrity and propriety which its citizens expect of it, as the city-state witnessed a spate of political scandals in recent months.

“Some have asked what these incidents say about the Government. My answer is this: Such issues come up from time to time," Prime Minister Lee said in his National Day message on Tuesday.

“When they do, we deal with them properly and transparently. That is what we have always done, and that’s what we have done this time too," he said.

Singapore, known for its corruption-free and stable politics, was rocked by a recent spate of scandals involving ministers and lawmakers.

These cases include allegations of preferential treatment in the rental of state-owned Ridout Road properties by two Indian-origin ministers, a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe into Transport Minister S Iswaran, as well as the resignations of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former MP Cheng Li Hui over their affair.

Home and Law Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan rented colonial-built, heritage bungalows in the suburbs of the city-state after the properties had not been rented for a long while.

The opposition in Parliament had questioned the rental process.

The Ridout Road case was thoroughly investigated and the ministers have been exonerated. However, the CPIB probe is ongoing.

“In all three cases, for the good of the country, we sought to do the right thing, protect the integrity of our system of government, and carry through everything that needed to be done,” the 71-year-old Lee said.

Minister Iswaran is under investigation for reported concern about Formula-1 events, which Singapore continues to host and preparation for one is underway to be held next month.

Tan and Cheng have both resigned over the affair from political and public offices.

“Let there be no doubt: My Government is determined to keep our system free of corruption and wrongdoing," Lee stressed.

He noted that foreign leaders admire the country’s ability to think long-term, set ambitious goals and steadily achieve its aspirations.

"I tell them - this is only possible because the people and the Government work closely together. This is what gives Singapore an edge over others. This is what makes us exceptional. We must never let this bond weaken," he said.

Singapore celebrated its 58th National Day on August 8 with citizens dressed up in traditional red, the high point of which is the parade of armed forces with military-ware display. PTI GS FZH FZH