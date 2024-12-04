Singapore PM named secretary general of ruling party

Singapore, Dec 4 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been named the new secretary-general of the People’s Action Party that has ruled the prosperous city state since independence.

Advertisment

Wong succeeds Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down in May this year from the premiership.

The secretary-general position is usually held by the Prime Minister.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) announced that Wong will be secretary general of PAP with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as chairman and Masagos Zulkifli as vice chairman.

Advertisment

Chan Chun Sing and Desmond Lee were named assistant secretaries while Indian origin minister K Shanmugam was named treasurer.

Meanwhile, PM Wong had said on Tuesday that he was self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time.

Wong postponed his engagements, including a visit to Kuala Lumpur, after that. PTI GS NPK NPK