Singapore PM urges new citizen to contribute to society

Singapore, Sept 1 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on new citizens to contribute to the society by participating actively in the community of six million people of the city state.

The new citizens can also do so by getting to know their neighbours and building bonds with people of different backgrounds, said Wong at the National Citizenship Ceremony held on August 31.

The ceremony saw 300 new Singapore citizens receive their certificates of citizenship, as well as affirm their commitment to the Republic and to working with fellow Singaporeans to build a shared future together.

Manpower-short with below one per cent local birth-rate, Singapore takes in about 22,000 new citizens annually.

“By participating actively, you will be Singapore citizens not just in name, but also in spirit and heart,” The Straits Times quoted Wong as saying.

Becoming a citizen is making a commitment to the shared values of Singaporeans, he underlined, identifying multiculturalism as a key value, with the country composed of people of different races, religions and cultures.

“Instead of allowing differences to divide us, we have chosen to embrace diversity as a strength,” he said.

New citizens are part of the Singapore story, PM Wong added.

“Always remember that the future of Singapore is not written by the Government alone. It is by all of us together – citizens old and new,” the daily had reported Wong as saying. “With your commitment and your contributions, we will keep our Singapore spirit alive and take our nation to even greater heights.” Organised by the People’s Association and supported by the National Integration Council, which works to promote social cohesion and integration, the National Citizenship Ceremony was first held in 2007 to showcase the significance of citizenship.

Wong highlighted two new citizens who have contributed to Singapore society – Nanyang Technological University student Ye Htut Linn and registered nurse Ng Jie Ni.

Linn arrived in Singapore from Myanmar at the age of six with his family and became a permanent resident in 2011.

The 24-year-old described becoming a citizen as an outgrowth of having grown up here.

“My identity is Singaporean, so it was just a natural thing to apply (for citizenship),” he said.

Now in the second year of his accountancy degree, Linn is also the co-founder of a marketing agency, Am Shots, and social enterprise Commenhers, which employs women such as homemakers and seniors to upcycle textile waste into bags and accessories.

“Personally, it gives me a sense of belonging,” he said of his efforts to give back to society.

Originally a Malaysian citizen, Ng first arrived in Singapore in 2011 to pursue a diploma in nursing.

After making the decision to work here, the 34-year-old said she was impressed by the country’s Covid-19 response and decided to live here for the long term.

Now a nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, she began volunteering at the Marsiling Zone 1 Residents’ Network in March and helps out with activities at her church.

She said volunteering not only gives her a chance to contribute, but she also gains something from others in return. “I can interact with different people and the community, and I can learn from them,” the broadsheet quoted Ng, who is expecting her first child in October. PTI GS NB NB