Singapore PM Wong says Prime Minister Modi 'shepherded India’s remarkable transformation'

Singapore, Jan 10 (PTI) Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Narendra Modi congratulating him on his reappointment as prime minister, underlining that he has "shepherded India’s remarkable transformation" and also voiced his desire to work with the Indian leader to further the strategic bilateral ties.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

In a congratulatory letter to his counterpart on Sunday, Wong noted that Modi had "shepherded India’s remarkable transformation and uplifted the lives of millions of people" over the past decade.

"I am confident that under your leadership, India will continue to grow and prosper," Wong was quoted as saying in the letter released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

He also spoke about Singapore and India as strategic partners who share a "warm and multifaceted relationship".

"As we look forward to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, we will continue to cooperate closely to enhance this partnership and expand our collaboration in new areas like digitalisation, skilling, and healthcare." Wong wished Modi good health and success, adding that he looked forward to meeting him again and working with him "to further deepen ties".

Wong, 51, was sworn in as Singapore's prime minister last month in the city-state's first leadership change in 20 years. Wong succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, who shared a close relationship with Prime Minister Modi.