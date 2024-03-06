Singapore police investigates posters at university over 'funding' Gaza war

Singapore, Mar 6 (PTI) Singapore police are investigating a report over posters put up in the washrooms of a local university claiming that school fees were being used to fund Israel in the war in Gaza, a media report said on Wednesday.

The poster also details various ways Nanyang Technological University is allegedly funding Israel, such as its collaboration with French multinational company Thales, which has a joint research laboratory with the university, and the French National Centre for Scientific Research, according to a report by Today newspaper published on Wednesday.

Thales designs, develops and manufactures electrical systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security sectors.

The poster alleges that Thales has a relationship with Israeli Aerospace Industries and Elbit, an Israel-based international military technology company and defence contractor.

The poster also claims that the weapons from these two companies have been used during the Israel-Hamas war.

“The posters were not authorised and were removed by campus security,” the newspaper quoted from a NTU press statement on Tuesday.

NTU also said a police report has been made.

According to a post on the online forum Reddit, the posters were found in the toilets of NTU during the university’s Open House on Saturday.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing. PTI GS NB