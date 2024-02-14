Singapore police launch probe into events related to Israel-Hamas war

Singapore, Feb 14 (PTI) The Singapore Police Force is investigating possible offences at two separate events related to the Israel-Hamas war that included a public gathering along Orchard Road, a thoroughfare leading to the Istana -- the presidential palace.

Both events occurred on February 2, Channel News Asia reported, citing a police media release on Tuesday.

A group of about 70 people -- carrying umbrellas with watermelon images -- had assembled along Orchard Road before marching towards the Istana, in support of the Palestinian cause.

The police also said they are aware of calls to protest against Israel at the Singapore Airshow, scheduled to take place during February 20-25 and featuring displays by international aerospace and defence companies, including those from Israel.

The protestors may have committed an offence for organising a public assembly without a permit, said the police, pointing out that the Istana is particularly security sensitive and designated as a "prohibited area".

"Furthermore, their actions advocate the political causes of other countries and have the potential to stir up tensions and lead to public disorder," said the Singapore Police Force, adding that several reports were lodged by members of the public.

According to social media posts, participants in the Letters for Palestine programme walked from Plaza Singapura to the Istana to deliver letters addressed to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The second case being investigated involves an online video of a private event where a subject was seen livestreaming publicly and chanting "from the river to the sea" while others responded with "Palestine will be free", according to the Channel News Asia report.

The chant "from the river to the sea" is associated with calls for the destruction of Israel, the Singapore Police Force noted, adding that the use of such slogans can lead to racial tensions in Singapore and may be an offence.

The investigations come amid heightened global tensions as the Israel-Hamas war continues to drag on.

The police warned that organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without a permit is illegal.

In a Facebook post, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said the police's advisory "is not meant to prevent anyone from expressing their concerns, or even their strong views on this issue".

"But there are ways of doing so that do not break our laws or cause a deep rift in our society," she added.

Channel News Asia further quoted Tao as saying, "Remember, we cannot hope to end conflicts by starting more conflicts of our own. Instead, we can respectfully share our views and contribute to humanitarian relief efforts. Let us continue to care for those affected by the ongoing conflict and in so doing, maintain our own unity." Israel has made destroying Hamas' governing and military capabilities and freeing the hostages the main goals of its war, launched after thousands of Hamas-led militants rampaged through the country's southern parts, killing 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 people captive, according to Israeli authorities.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the death toll has risen to 28,473 since the war began on October 7 and that more than 68,000 people have been wounded.

The Singapore Police Force said, "The current peace and harmony we have between the different races and religions in Singapore cannot be taken for granted. We must not let events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore." "Given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation in Gaza, there is a real risk that such assemblies and processions could give rise to public disorder and tensions between the different communities in Singapore," it added. PTI GS SZM