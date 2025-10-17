Singapore police say probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death may take 3 months or more

Singapore, Oct 17 (PTI) Investigations into the death of popular Indian singer and songwriter Zubeen Garg may take up to another three months, after which the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner for further proceedings, the Singapore police said on Friday.

Garg, 52, a celebrated musician from Assam, died on September 19 due to drowning while swimming off St John's Island in Singapore. The singer was in the city-state as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival scheduled for September 20-21.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement said its investigations into Garg's death "may take up to another three months or so".

Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, "who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI)”, the statement said.

A Coroner's Inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a Judicial Officer to establish the cause and circumstances of death, with its findings made public upon conclusion.

The SPF said despite the ongoing investigation, it has shared a copy of Garg’s autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India on October 1, upon their request.

The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time, it said.

“We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” police said.

Preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play in Garg’s death, they reiterated.

The SPF said it is aware of "speculation and false information circulating online" about the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular Indian singer.

Meanwhile, seven persons have been arrested so far by Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) since October 1 in Zubeen's death case, and all have been remanded to judicial custody. PTI GS SCY SCY SCY