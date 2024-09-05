Singapore postpones criminal trial of former Indian-origin transport minister Iswaran to Sep 10

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) The criminal trial of Singapore's former Indian-origin transport minister S Iswaran, originally set for September 10, has been rescheduled for September 24, the Attorney-General's Chambers said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Chambers said both the prosecution and the defence requested the court to adjourn the trial against Iswaran.

"Because it was a joint request, the court acceded to it," the spokesperson said.

The adjournment comes after the Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed Iswaran's third bid to have the prosecution make available all statements from its intended witnesses.

The 62-year-old former minister faces a total of 35 charges, comprising 32 counts of obtaining valuables as a public servant, two counts of corruption and one of obstructing justice.

He had succeeded in an earlier application to have the charges heard in a joint trial instead of separately.