Singapore Prime Minister Wong removes Indian-origin LoP Pritam Singh

Singapore, Jan 15 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has removed Indian-origin Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and asked the opposition party to nominate another Member of Parliament (MP) to fill the position.

In a statement on Thursday, Wong said: “Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Singh’s criminal convictions, taken together with Parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the LoP." His decision will take into place with immediate effect, reported The Straits Times.

Wong added his decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament.

This means that Singh will no longer be given the privileges of the position which include the right of first reply during parliamentary debates, more time for his speeches and twice the allowance of an elected MP.

The move comes a day after the House on January 14 approved a motion raised by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, which said Singh’s conduct and court conviction in relation to former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament in 2021 meant that he had fallen short of the requirements and standards expected of an LoP.

I hope to receive their nomination soon, so that this important position in our parliamentary democracy will not remain vacant for too long,” Wong said.

He noted that during the January 14 debate, Singh had reiterated that he accepted the Court’s judgment, but said he disagreed with the findings and maintained his innocence.

“Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter. But questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process,” Wong said.

A district court had convicted Singh of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, confirming the committee’s earlier findings, Wong noted.

His appeal to the High Court was also dismissed.

"This legal outcome is final and conclusive – it must be respected, and given full effect in determining his suitability to continue as the LoP,"Wong said.

Singh, a 49-year-old Singaporean and a secretary-general of the Workers’ Party (WP), was convicted in February last year for lying to a parliamentary committee over the case of former MP Raeesah Khan.

Singh was sentenced to a fine of SGD14,000 (USD10,700). Khan resigned from the last Parliament in August 2021. PTI GS AMS